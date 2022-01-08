Unplug, Recharge, and Smell the Forest with Getaway House

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It's no secret that the busy lifestyle of most people these days leaves little time for nature. It also leaves little time for breathing, resting, talking, and detaching from your devices. Getaway House aims to solve that problem by providing nature lovers with the chance to detach and just relax in the middle of nowhere.

Getaway House

Conveniently located within an hour or two of many major cities (with more sites on the way), Getaway House offers guests small cabins with all of the built-in amenities they need to survive without any extravagant extras.

The aim of their custom-built getaway service is to indulge in the little things, which is easier to do when there is no opulence or clutter around you. From the large picture window that you sleep beside to the simple kitchen stocked with basic cooking items including even the salt and pepper, all you need to enjoy nature is yourself.

Curious about the experience of a Getaway House? It's actually quite simple. Choose a major city, find out how far available cabins are from you, book a cabin, and enjoy.

Every cabin comes with one or two queen beds (the second is lofted for an extra treat), a kitchenette stocked with basic needs such as pots and pans and olive oil, a bathroom complete with a shower, towels, and toiletries, and the option to add on provisions that every camper needs like S'mores and coffee for a small fee.

Outside of each cabin is a fire pit, chairs, and if you choose to add them to your provisions, some logs and a starter log. In short, it's the perfect recipe for an escape from the city, and the chance to sleep under the stars which you will be able to clearly see out the picture window.

Some might call it the adult version of Scouting, but it's nothing short of perfection for those who need to escape a few days. Since you can add on provisions, you can book a Getaway and essentially leave without worrying about any planning or packing, which is perhaps the biggest incentive of all.

Where is Getaway House?

﻿Getaway House is expanding its cabin selections by the month. For now, they service about a dozen metro cities including Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Cleveland/Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Charlotte/Raleigh, Nashville, New Orleans, Boston, New York, and Washington DC.

Reenergize and remember how the world was before your smartphone became your fifth appendage and see if Getaway House is in your area yet. Take a minute to travel the road less traveled by and see its beauty.