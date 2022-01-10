Get Rosetta Stone and StackSkills Unlimited for One Price

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

One of the ultimate hacks to a successful life as an entrepreneur is to commit yourself to continuous learning. The world is constantly changing and evolving, after all, why wouldn't you evolve with it?

But sometimes learning new things is easier said than done when you're running a business. You're tired after a long day, you don't want to go out to night school. With The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone, you don't have to go anywhere to have an amazing education available right at your fingertips.

This bundle combines lifetime subscriptions to StackSkills Unlimited and Rosetta Stone. StackSkills is the premier online learning platform that offers more than 1,000 courses on-demand covering everything from the blockchain to growth hacking to web design and much more. Learn from more than 350 of the web's top instructors and get access to easy-to-use progress tracking, premium customer support, and course certifications. Each month, you'll also get 50 new courses to take.

StackSkills Unlimited has earned 4.5 stars on Trustpilot and Engadget writes, "StackSkills Unlimited plan offers a lifetime access to over 1,000 courses that will help you get promoted, change careers or start a side hustle."

Rosetta Stone hardly needs any explanation. Trusted for nearly three decades by international organizations like NASA and TripAdvisor, Rosetta Stone has earned PC Mag's Editors' Choice Award for Best Language Learning Software for five consecutive years. Thanks to the world's best speech recognition technology, TruAccent™, and an intuitive, immersive training method, Rosetta Stone will help you learn to read, write, and speak new languages like a native quickly. It's the next best thing to living in a country and with this subscription, you'll get access to all 24 languages in the Rosetta Stone learning library.

Commit to learning something new every day. Right now, you can get The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone for $199, and save an extra 15 percent when you use the coupon code LEARN10NOW.

Prices are subject to change.