Tesla's Full Self-Driving Software Is Getting a 20% Price Hike

Tesla's FSD software is still in beta, though it recently released an update where you can drive in 'Assertive' mode.

On Friday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) software will be priced at $12,000 starting on January 17, up from $10,000.

Spencer Platt | Getty Images

On Twitter, Musk noted that the price increase will just occur in the US, and that the FSD's price will continue to increase as it gets closer to production code release. He also mentioned that monthly subscription prices will go up (they're at $199 a month right now.)

This price jump isn't unprecedented. The last time Tesla's FSD price increased was in October 2020, when the software went from $8,000 to $10,000 — a 25% price jump. In 2019, Musk tweeted that FSD's prices would "increase substantially over time."

Tesla's FSD feature is still in beta, though it recently released an update that brought back old features. The update reintroduces Full Self-Driving profiles, where drivers can choose whether they want to drive in "Chill", "Average" or "Assertive" mode. These profiles were initially introduced last October, but the update was pulled after two days due to various issues.

