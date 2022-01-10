Tesla's Full Self-Driving Software Is Getting a 20% Price Hike

On Friday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) software will be priced at $12,000 starting on January 17, up from $10,000.

Spencer Platt | Getty Images

Tesla FSD price rising to $12k on Jan 17 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2022

Related: A CEO's Employees Bought Him a Tesla. Here's What Made Him Such a Valued Leader.

On Twitter, Musk noted that the price increase will just occur in the US, and that the FSD's price will continue to increase as it gets closer to production code release. He also mentioned that monthly subscription prices will go up (they're at $199 a month right now.)

Monthly subscription price will rise when FSD goes to wide release — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2022

Related: Elon Musk's Tantrums Are Detailed in New Tesla Book

This price jump isn't unprecedented. The last time Tesla's FSD price increased was in October 2020, when the software went from $8,000 to $10,000 — a 25% price jump. In 2019, Musk tweeted that FSD's prices would "increase substantially over time."

Please note that the price of the Tesla Full Self-Driving option will increase substantially over time — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 13, 2019

Tesla's FSD feature is still in beta, though it recently released an update that brought back old features. The update reintroduces Full Self-Driving profiles, where drivers can choose whether they want to drive in "Chill", "Average" or "Assertive" mode. These profiles were initially introduced last October, but the update was pulled after two days due to various issues.