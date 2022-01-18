Explore Blockchain and Google Ops with this January Sale on E-Learning

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

These days, you've no doubt heard of the blockchain. The trending technology caught the world's attention in the form of cryptocurrency, but the blockchain has many uses today across many industries. In the modern business world, the blockchain and DevOps represent a new model of continuous improvement and software management that keeps digital companies functioning smoothly.

If you want to take your company into the future this year, getting familiar with how the blockchain and DevOps work is a good idea. And The Google DevOps & Blockchain Developer Bundle can help you out. For our January Sale it's 15 percent off with code JAN15, bringing the price down to $25.49 (reg. $792).

This eight-course bundle gives you more than 30 hours of hands-on training in Google and blockchain development. The courses are taught by ITU Online, an organization that has provided online training resources to more than 650,000 students, 200 companies, and 50 public entities since 2012. ITU Online has won Best in Biz Awards and Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for its accessible, high-quality training.

In these courses, you'll learn the fundamentals of DevOps and the blockchain. You'll discover DevOps best practices; explore enterprise blockchains like R3 Corda, Hyperledger, Ethereum, Quorum, and Ripple; access demons on Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform; get familiar with Blockchain As A Service (BaaS); and much more to bring you up to speed on these massively scaling tools.

From there, you'll delve into Kubernetes and the Google Cloud Platform (GCP), working toward being able to pass the GCP certification exam, Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA) exam, and Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD) exam. You'll also get study materials for the Certified Blockchain Solutions Architect (CBSA) and Certified Blockchain Developer (CBDH) exams.

