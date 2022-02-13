How Cybersecurity Companies Can Appeal to a Digitally-Fatigued World

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Most adults and teenagers are digitally connected through cell phones, tablets, laptops and other forms of electronic devices. These devices capture a wide range of information about us, without us even realizing it. While cybersecurity has been an increasingly important issue, it has become of vital importance since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic for governments, businesses and individuals.

The rising threat of cybersecurity

The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns presented a whole new challenge for companies around the world, across every industry. Between working from home, online shopping, medical appointments, financial transactions and almost every other aspect of day-to-day life, data was being shared virtually in volumes never before seen or experienced. With so many people being online and a huge volume of interactions happening through various virtual platforms, it opened every business up to cybersecurity threats — including hackers and data breaches.

These threats go further than just businesses however; they can also impact everyday citizens performing their daily tasks. Without the ability to meet people face-to-face, many of these interactions were happening through web-based platforms. This means that private citizens were now sharing personal, financial, medical and confidential information over the internet. Cybercriminals used this to their advantage, posing as legitimate businesses and sending unsuspecting people phishing scams disguised as links in emails to try to collect vital information, either to capture the individual’s personal information or information about the company they work for.

Related: I Know How To Easily Steal Money From Your Company's Bank Account

What does this mean for cybersecurity companies?

This new virtual world has presented unique challenges for cybersecurity companies. They have had to adapt and pivot their customer offerings to protect their clients from exposure through a larger digital platform. With many employees continuing to work from home and using their own WiFi or internet connection, companies need to ensure their confidential corporate data is protected from unauthorized access on a much broader scale. This affects not just businesses and corporations of all sizes and industries, but also government offices, healthcare industries and educational institutes that are relying on online platforms.

The pandemic has greatly increased the exposure that businesses now have to cyber threats. Cybersecurity companies need to stay on top of current trends and threats from cybercriminals, as well as anticipate future potential opportunities where cybercriminals can strike. Businesses around the world are turning to cybersecurity experts to provide the most extensive coverage against cyber threats in order to protect their vital information.

Related: Technological Advances Bring New Cyber Risks. Here's How to Mitigate Them.

Standing out in the crowd

This new world also means less exposure for cybersecurity companies to try to drum up new business as trade shows and in-person meetings are virtually non-existent and digital fatigue is setting in. Now, more than ever, cybersecurity companies need to rely on their marketing and PR teams to spread the word about the work they are doing to grow their client base.

In this virtual world, cybersecurity companies need to rely on strong messaging to connect with their potential customers and clients. Trust and connection are both key factors in any relationship. Cybersecurity firms need to show that they have deep knowledge and understanding of the pain points their clients are experiencing in a way that the client can relate to and provide solutions to protect their interests.

Prospective client pitches should be unique and geared towards each company, acknowledging and showing empathy to the specific challenges that they are dealing with. The personal touch can go a long way in building a connection with prospective clients to help them feel that their interests and information are well protected under the care of their chosen cybersecurity firm.

Using proof points, such as case studies or real-life experiences from past or current clients, can help cybersecurity companies to show their prospective clients that they know what they are doing when it comes to their highly sensitive data. The message should be informative and enlightening, focusing on solutions to ever-evolving threats as opposed to fear of the threats themselves.

Cybersecurity protection can make or break a company. Companies have collapsed under the pressure from a huge security breach, or risen above the breach to flourish. It is important that businesses feel confident in how their cybersecurity company will protect them from potential cyber threats for the long-term prosperity of their business.

Cybersecurity companies need to push out more press releases, and business leaders in the industry need to find ways to secure talk-show spots, and even become experts for newspapers, magazines, TV networks and online media outlets. Also, they should not forget the importance of being in industry-related media outlets. When you are talked about, or you are included in the news, then the better chances your cybersecurity business will have in attracting more clients.

The key is media outreach. The more businesses know that you are serious and professional and on top of your game on the technology front, then the more business you will "secure" in the cybersecurity world.

According to Statista, the cybersecurity industry will grow to $354.4 billion by 2026. That's a lot of business. To get a piece of that pie, you need to think outside the box and communicate how your company can handle and manage crises that arise.

Related: In the Big Tech Metaverse, Is Privacy an Option?