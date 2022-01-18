MarketBeat Podcast: Market Volatility and Commodites Options

In times of market volatility, it can be comforting for investors to rely on safe strategies that have proven to be successful in the past. But what should you do if those strategies are limiting your opportunity for market-beating gains?

For some investors, it may be time to consider investing in commodities. But trading commodities is different from trading stocks. And it’s not for the faint of heart.

On this week’s episode of the MarketBeat Podcast, Kate Stalter talks to Carley Garner. Garner is a commodity market analyst and broker at DeCarleyTrading.com who shares her view on the commodities market in 2022.

Some of the questions their conversation will cover include:

What to expect from oil prices, and what do changes in oil prices mean for consumers?

How can investors and traders capitalize on volatility in natural gas prices?

Why gold and silver may not always behave the way you think they will?

That’s the kind of insight you’ll get from the MarketBeat Podcast. This weekly podcast is just 30 minutes long, making it an ideal companion for you to take on your daily walk or when you’re doing errands. The podcast features exclusive interviews from top traders, fund managers, market analysts, and asset managers just to name a few. Every week you’ll get actionable information that will help clarify what’s really going on in the market.

