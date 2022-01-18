Arkansas Offers Remote Tech Workers and Entrepreneurs $10,000 to Move There

Professionals in search of a change of scenery will be rewarded if they give Arkansas a try. The Northwest Arkansas Council, a nonprofit organization, is offering remote tech workers and entrepreneurs $10,000 in Bitcoin to relocate to the area.

Why Bitcoin? According to the NWA Council's site, "Northwest Arkansas is experiencing explosive growth in the tech sector, specifically within blockchain-enabled technologies, and this incentive embraces the growing trend of cryptocurrency as a payment option by employers."

The offer is part of the NWA Council's "Life Works Here" campaign, which launched in November 2020 in response to decreased tourism revenue, and is funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Initially, the incentive was $10,000 in cash, and that option is still available for those who prefer it to cryptocurrency. Those selected will also receive their choice of street or mountain bicycle to explore the area's extensive paved and mountain biking trails. An alternative annual membership to the state's art and cultural institutions is available for those less inclined to outdoor pursuits.

Remote professionals who don't fall into the tech or entrepreneurial categories might still be eligible for the $10,000 in cash, as the NWA Council's site invites any top remote-working talent to apply. Eligible applicants must be at least 24 years old, have at least two years of work experience, have full-time employment (including self-employment), currently reside outside the state of Arkansas, be able to move to Northwest Arkansas within six months of acceptance and be a U.S. citizen or possess the required credentials to work legally in the U.S.

To date, 35,000 people in more than 115 countries and 50 states have submitted their applications to move to Northwest Arkansas.