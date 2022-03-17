6 Reasons Why You and Your Business Need to Leverage Podcasts

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The human voice is our most powerful and emotive tool. Even before the written word, storytelling developed bonds within communities and kept an audio trail of our cultural history. As children, we were told stories, something that even now as adults we find ourselves doing with our family, friends and colleagues.

Radio and television revolutionized mass communication. Thanks to social media, however, we now live in a state of constant sensory overload – where every person and brand is trying to tell their story. Audio has once again become a more compelling, stripped-back medium in which to cut through the noise, particularly in the form of podcasts.

According to Insider Intelligence, a projected 424.2 million podcast listeners worldwide, accounting for 20.3% of internet users, can be expected in 2022, with podcasting becoming a $94.88 billion industry by 2028. If you and your business aren’t yet using this powerful tool, here are 6 reasons why your business needs to leverage podcasts in 2022.

1. Your ideal clients are listening to podcasts

Podcasts are a great way to give you one-on-one time with your listeners. It’s your opportunity to tell your story to a captive audience, giving you not only the chance to build brand awareness but to create a deeper connection with your audience. Most marketing mediums, such as social media, emails, articles and ads, rely on short-form, attention-grabbing copy and/or visuals.

With podcasts, however, your audience is prepared to give you more than 10 seconds of their time. In fact, many listeners will devote an hour or more of their undivided attention to listening to a podcast. Capitalize on this by using the time to expand upon and dig deeper into your story. Podcasting is not only a unique person-to-person delivery system, but it also captures storytelling in its most powerful form.

Related: How to Grow a Loyal Podcast Audience

2. Audio content is convenient for the consumer

The great thing about podcasts is that they are not only convenient but easily accessible. Available to stream on multiple platforms and devices, podcasts have fast become ingrained into many people’s daily routines. A long drive, public transport commute, hike or gym session – more and more people are choosing to implement some form of productivity with this time by actively listening to something they enjoy or have an interest in.

3. Podcasts attract high-quality customers and clients

One of the best things about podcasts is that your audience is genuinely interested in hearing what you have to say. There is a podcast niche for any listener’s tastes and interests. Because of this, you are speaking directly to your ideal customer. With the value you have to offer within a single podcast episode, you can rest assured that you will also be attracting high-quality leads.

4. It doesn’t cost much to get started

Whether creating your own podcasts or appearing as a guest, it costs almost nothing to get started. Jenna Kutcher, one of the biggest podcasting hosts today, literally started The Goal Digger Podcast by recording herself with Apple earphones and using the inside of her car as soundproofing. These days, you can get a pretty good podcasting kit for as little as $50 online.

If you prefer to appear as a guest, many podcasts interview others for free or may charge a small fee. Have a look for those within your niche and send them a message. Alternatively, you can also hire a PR agency to help you with this by reaching out to a large database of contacts.

Related: Why Every Entrepreneur Needs a Podcast

5. Position yourself as an authority in your industry

If you're interviewed on podcasts that fall into startup or entrepreneurship categories, you have an easy way to position yourself as an authority in your industry by not only your presence but also through the advice and value you are providing the listener.

6. It’s fun

Getting to talk to others about your passions and being heard by other like-minded people is an incredible feeling and one you can experience again and again by leveraging different podcasts. So, the question isn’t whether you should be leveraging podcasts, but rather why you aren’t. Make 2022 your best year of business by not only trying something new but harnessing the influence of an increasingly powerful market.