Video Gives a First Look at Amazon's High-Tech Clothing Store

For years, Amazon has been asserting itself in the brick-and-mortar grocery space through ventures like Amazon Go and its Whole Foods acquisition. Now the ecommerce giant wants to take care of your clothes, too.

Amazon

On Thursday, Amazon announced that it will be introducing its first-ever physical apparel store in Los Angeles later this year. The announcement also included a video that previewed the layout of the store and, most notably, the technology it will use.

"Amazon Style is built around personalization. Our machine learning algorithms produce tailored, real-time recommendations for each customer as they shop," Amazon's announcement says. "For an even more tailored experience, customers can share information like their style, fit, and other preferences to receive more refined recommendations."

The announcement noted that Amazon Style stores will still utilize employees, who will carry out tasks like providing customer service, delivering merchandise throughout the store and managing back-of-house operations.

However, technology will be a staple at the physical location, giving customers the capability to use their phone to see clothing sizes, colors, customer ratings and even send items to the fitting room. These technological features allow the store to feature core display items, "bringing more looks and less clutter to in-store shopping."

In addition to the variety of options available to consumers, Amazon Style managing director Simoina Vasen told CNBC the store is also hoping to hit every price point.

"You'll find everything from the $10 basic to the designer jeans to the $400 timeless piece," she says.

