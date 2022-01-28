Make Sure Your Cats Stay Hydrated While You're at the Office

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Many offices welcome dogs and there's some science that suggests allowing office dogs is actually good for productivity. But bringing pets to work can also be a hassle as you always have to be responsible for them.

Cheerble

You know your pets better than anyone and if you're a cat person who knows your cat would hate coming into the office with you, it's time to think about what to do when you return to the office. One item you'll need is a KittySpring Water Fountain for Cats. Now available for $10 off at just $29 when you use code KITTY10 at checkout.

Filling up a water bowl and leaving it out for your cat all day is fine. But when you come home to find cat hair stuck to the sides of the bowl and an angry, thirsty cat meowing at you, it's worth exploring other solutions. The KittySpring is a water fountain made just for cats. With a shallow and wide dish, cat whiskers can't brush against the bowl so they can enjoy drinking the water without being uncomfortable.

The tank fits more than a cup of water, ensuring that your cat has enough water to meet his or her requirements for up to two days. (Perfect when you're going out of town for the weekend.) The sleek design makes it fit in just about anywhere in the house, so it's out of the way and it's sturdy and durable, so your cat won't be able to knock it over easily.

Cat owners love KittySpring so much, they funded it on Kickstarter and Indiegogo while Geeky Gadgets, MSN, and Trendhunter have all written rave reviews. If you're going back to the office, don't leave your cat out to dry. Right now, you can get the KittySpring Water Fountain for Cats for $10 off at just $29 when you use code KITTY10 at checkout.

Prices are subject to change.