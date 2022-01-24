Traditional definitions of finance and accounting jobs have become outdated. Being effective in business finance today goes far beyond being able to manually enter and report on data—it involves analysis, relationships, and strategy.

Shutterstock

If you want your career to grow beyond bookkeeping and data entry, you need to diversify your skill set and start thinking about how you can be a strategic partner. Not keeping your eye on what’s next is a surefire way to stagnate.

Join us for a free webinar, 7 Steps to Becoming More Effective at Business Finance, presented by Oracle NetSuite and Entrepreneur. We’ll help you uncover a pathway to advance your career, and the role of the financial teams within your business.

This informative conversation will include valuable insights from Oracle NetSuite’s Senior Product Marketing Manager, Scott Beaver, who has worked with technology industry leaders and startups for more than 15 years. Moderated by Dynamic Communication author and entrepreneur Jill Schiefelbein, we will give you seven concrete ways to examine your current business finance roles and how to make yourself and your financial team members even more effective.

Attendees of this webinar will learn:

How to effectively make the transition from tactical to strategic, utilizing data to support recommendations that help you inform business strategy.

How to understand the different skill sets that are needed to have a long-term career as a valued financial partner within a business by building relationships and selling your recommendations.

How to avoid some of the biggest mistakes that many financial and accounting professionals make at various stages of their career, and ways to help lead your team make better decisions.

How to balance automation with manual tasks so that you and your team are doing work that is more highly valued and less error prone.

The 7 Steps to Becoming More Effective at Business Finance webinar will take place live on Monday February 28 at 12 p.m. EST | 9 a.m. PST.