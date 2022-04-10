How to Prevent Your Drive to Succeed From Making You Miserable

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There’s an unfortunate pattern prevalent among many of my big-earning friends, acquaintances and mentors — they're miserable.

Many of the so-called success stories I’ve spent time with are filling a void. They work to feel worthy, they binge on Netflix or alcohol to numb pain and they obsess about achieving to distract from their existential duress. They post certain things on social media to pacify their perceived inadequacy and try to feel better about themselves by looking good on the outside. They busy themseleves by getting what they want, only to realize they never wanted it in the first place.

To start up a business, entrepreneurs have to stop working as an employee and start thinking like a boss. However, many owners fail to let go of the paradigm of thinking that their authentic happiness, freedom and fulfillment are only worthy when goals are attained. They plan their work as if how they feel at the end of the day and their life does not matter. Each day ends up feeling forced and they’re constantly facing friction by choosing between time with loved ones or making money.

It doesn't have to be this way

A few generations ago, earning was for survival and safety. More recently, it shifted to earning and giving our family options.

Now, entrepreneurs can earn as a natural byproduct of doing what makes them feel good. Ultimately, our fulfillment is infinitely more important than hitting targets and buying the next thing.

What stays behind is the legacy of the feeling we leave people with.

We can only make people feel as good as we feel

Well-being comes down to balancing what brings us joy while simultaneously having the discipline to execute the strategies necessary to physicalize goals.

Many get stuck too far on one side of the pendulum and find themselves not feeling good. On one side, people work hard and don’t do anything they love. On the other side, people do what they love and live in the flow, but avoid what doesn’t feel favorable, therefore not creating the growth or results they want. Neither of these options is optimal.

It’s my job to be an active, conscious vehicle who serves other people and enjoys the life I’m blessed to experience each day. Being driven and enjoying life don’t have to be in conflict when you frame it correctly. Connecting your work to something bigger than your ego’s subconscious fears is essential to feel fulfilled.

You've gotta have faith

Creating and transforming your life and business needs to come from your vision backed by belief, not your subconscious fears.

Ask yourself the following questions:

Does my job fulfill my potential to create an impact?

Is my work more superficial than what God, or the Universe, is calling me to do?

Where can I redirect my energy?

The ability to reflect and redirect is what makes us powerful beyond measure. You get to consciously create the life you live. Make it count.

