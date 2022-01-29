Manage Your Data Better with iMazing iOS Manager

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs need to lead a streamlined life. With so many decisions to be made, you need instant, easy access to all of your important files across all of your devices so you can work more productively and efficiently. When different information is siloed across your iPhone, Mac, and iPad, things may get delayed and your business may get thrown off track. Whether you're running a large business or it's just you, device management is crucial.

DigiDNA

With iMazing iOS Manager, you get the seamless device and file management you need for your personal devices on a budget. iMazing calls itself the Swiss Army Knife of iPhone, iPad, and iPod management. It's earned 4.8 stars on TrustPilot and Macworld writes, "Move over, iTunes. iMazing is the iOS device manager we’ve been waiting for."

This all-purpose tool makes it easy to transfer files between any Mac or PC computer and any iOS device wirelessly or with USB, browse and manage backups, export and print text messages, drag and drop songs to your iPhone, and much more — all without jailbreaking your device. You can work effortlessly with any app documents, data, and media and ensure they're synced across all of your devices, export your pictures and videos without iCloud or iTunes, make smarter backups for your iPhone and iPad, and even manage your contacts by moving them between devices seamlessly. If you'd like, you can also access your iPhone voicemail, call history, voice memos, and notes on any other device.

Switching phones? iMazing makes it extremely easy to update a new iPhone with your old data by copying everything or selecting the content to transfer. That way, you can truly separate business and personal phones or start fresh with less clutter.

Upgrade your iOS data management. You can get iMazing iOS Manager for a single device for 57% off $34 at just $14.99. Get it for two devices for $19.99 (reg. $44), three devices for $24.99 (reg. $49), or five devices for $29.99 (reg. $69).

