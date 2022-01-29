Handle Tax Season Yourself This Year

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Are you ready for tax season? Taxes for entrepreneurs are notoriously complicated, especially if you want to do them yourself. If you don't have an in-house accountant for your business, you can certainly pay someone else to do your taxes, but that gets expensive fast. If you're up to the challenge, The 2022 Complete Tax Preparation Bundle can help you get the foundation you need to handle your own tax filing this year. It's on sale for just $29.99 (reg. $2,189).

Olga DeLawrence/Unsplash

This 11-course bundle is prepared by Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Robert Steele (4.4/5 instructor rating). Steele has been teaching accounting skills online since 2009 and has authored five ebooks as well as a number of bestselling accounting courses. In these courses, he takes aim specifically at tax season.

Steele kicks off the bundle by introducing you to Money in Excel. You'll learn how to set up the Money in Excel template, connect your Money in Excel to financial institutions, and start seamlessly managing your money in a program you already use. You'll learn how to sort business and personal data, create income statements and balance sheets, and much more.

From there, Steele will teach you about the most important filing documents for business and walk you through how to complete them. You'll cover S Corporation and C Corporation forms, Sole Proprietor Schedule C, Partnership Income Tax forms, and more. In addition, you'll learn about possible tax credits and deductions you can take, how to manage your retirement accounts, and more. You'll even learn how to manage everything in QuickBooks Desktop to streamline your filing process.

If you're not ready for tax season, The 2022 Complete Tax Preparation Bundle can help you get ready before it's too late. Right now, it's on sale for just $29.99 for a limited time.

