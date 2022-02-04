Get Started Learning More About Business Taxes Today, for a Discount

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Tax season is a notorious nightmare for many entrepreneurs. If you don't have a full-time accountant on staff, you're often left scrambling to find help to file correctly, hoping you dont lose more money than you have to. There are plenty of tips online to help you navigate tax season successfully, but if you really want to handle your filing yourself, you're going to need to know how the system works.

Rated 5/5 stars by verified purchasers, this nine-course bundle focuses on both personal and business taxes and is taught by Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Robert Steele. Steele has been teaching and building accounting curriculums since 2009 and has authored five books and a number of bestselling courses on accounting topics.

In these courses, Steele will teach you how to fill out and file a range of important tax forms so you pay only what you owe and maximize your refund. In addition to tax forms, you'll also get a crash course in accountants' preferred software, Quickbooks Desktop Pro. You'll learn how to enter data related to a full accounting cycle, generate reports, export them to Excel, analyze them, and much more. All of this will help you better manage the numbers when it comes to filling out forms.

Steele will walk you through forms for Partnership Income Tax, S Corporation and C Corporation Income Tax, Schedule C Sole Proprietor Income Tax, as well as what to do if you sell your home or earn other income. You'll also learn about tax credits for education, family, and home offices to help you minimize your taxable income.

