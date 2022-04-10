5 New Trends in Language Learning and Social Networking

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The growing influence of the metaverse is pushing the internet to become an ever more important place to participate in augmented experiences via classes, seminars and Zoom lectures.

It is one of the many ways we communicate – and the content we use to connect with each other – that continues to evolve.

Herein are five other teachable trends to lean and, as it happens, are all about learning, period.

Investing in our youth

Young generations crave immediate feedback on everything from school assignments to social media. Language learning applications will be no different. To cater to this ever-changing behavior, apps will become more interactive and educational. Millennials and Gen-Zers will also share a new desire to form meaningful relationships tied to shared experiences via feeds and online chat rooms. Apps like HeyPal, a social language platform, have interactive chats and social posts that allow people to translate messages in real-time.

Tearing down borders

As more Gen-Zers use TikTok over any other platform, we can expect them to become more socially connected with people from other countries such as South Korea, Mexico, and China. This will create a greater need for instant translations of videos and content posted on social apps to allow for immediate interactivity. Additionally, having the ability to meet new friends and understand their language will help users build a bigger and more meaningful network – especially as social media creates an increasing number of unique influencers with distinct followers from all over the world.

Earning more money

With more and more people working remotely in the US, businesses are coming to the realization that their employees can live anywhere in the country, if not the world. As a result, language learning apps will become even more essential as people look to expand their professional skills by learning a new language. Those who speak, read and write in a second language are more employable, confident and can even earn higher salaries. With creative apps and work environments, people will be able to achieve their goals, whether it is having more productive workplace relationships or earning a greater income.

Combating bad behavior

With recent studies suggesting social media apps like Facebook and Instagram may increase depression in some people, we can expect users to begin looking for healthier online experiences. This will include more inclusive activities such as social language learning, rather than users viewing profiles they don’t interact with and that can lead to unhealthy comparisons and body image issues.

Increasing cognitive function

People who speak more than one language have been proven to have better memory, critical-thinking abilities, enhanced concentration and improved listening skills. With language learning becoming more accessible through mobile apps, more users will take advantage of these health benefits and apply them to their everyday routines.

As traditional methods of language learning continue to evolve and change, the number of benefits resulting from the new age of social education will continue to increase. While this is an unpredictable time to be in, it also provides a unique opportunity for people to learn new skills that will propel both their careers and personal lives. For many, finding new ways to adapt to our ever-expanding digital world will be key to their success.

