Here Are the 4 Trends Every Digital Marketer Should Know
We identify the underlying drivers of macro trends that will transform business and society over the next decade.
If there’s anything I’ve learned as a business leader during the pandemic, it’s the concept of adaptive innovation — creating an agile, collaborative and creative model within your business to meet the needs of your customers. To be truly amenable to adaptive innovation, leaders must also understand the underlying drivers of macro trends that will transform business and society over the next decade. In 2021, many of these larger trends were contradictions unto themselves. See:
The triumph of futuristic mRNA AND the failure of legacy supply chains.
Robust GDP growth plus low unemployment AND high economic anxiety due to rising inflation.
The institutionalization of working from home (a driver of "The Great Resignation") AND commercial real estate valuations setting records.
The delay of Google’s cookie deprecation (predicted correctly) AND the acceleration of Apple’s rise as a gatekeeper and ad seller.
Retail sales, with a bounceback of physical locations, growing at twice the rate of the US economy AND ecommerce expanding its share gains.
These contrasts demonstrate that we are in primacy of the digital economy, which is causing a shift in the relationship between brands and consumers. Below, I’ll discuss four top marketing trends to consider to help future-proof your brand this year and beyond.
Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!
Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.
Get 3 months free with code zendesk
Presented by Zendesk
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
5 Habits Every CEO Should Avoid to Be a Remarkable Leader
-
Great Resignation or Great Redirection?
-
'We Kissed a Lot of Frogs.' Kris Jenner on How She Built an Empire and Her Advice For Aspiring Entrepreneurs
-
Why We Choke Under Pressure and How to Avoid It, According to a Cognitive Scientist
-
How This 'Accidental Entrepreneur' Is Taking on Legacy Floral Companies and Disrupting the Industry
-
2 Keys to Improving Leaders' Mental and Emotional Wellbeing
-
Why 'Proximity Bias' Keeps Leaders From Excelling in the Era of Remote Work