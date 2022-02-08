Get Unlimited Access to Two Top Learning Platforms for One Price

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

They say you should learn something new every day. For entrepreneurs, that's even more important. Lifelong learning is crucial to entrepreneurial success considering industries and technology are constantly evolving and changing. You owe it to yourself to stay on the cutting edge, learning as much as you can whenever you can to keep your skills fresh and your knowledge ready to adapt to changing times.

StackCommerce

Sometimes though, that's easier said than done. How do you find time to learn something new when you're working so much? With this limited-time offer, you'll get an answer to that question. The Stone River eLearning + StackSkills Unlimited Lifetime Membership Bundle is on sale now for just $89.

This bundle comprises unlimited access to both Stone River eLearning and StackSkills. Stone River gives you access to more than 800 courses and 4,800 hours of online learning, focused on everything from app development and graphic design to web programming, and much more. You'll get a range of VIP perks, like unlimited ebooks, personal guidance on what to learn, and access to certification exams.

StackSkills goes even further, giving you more than 1,000 courses from 350 of the web's top instructors. Each month, you'll get 50 new courses on the tech world's trendiest topics and be able to track your progress with ease. Each course offers certifications and you'll even get quarterly instructor Q&A webinars. StackSkills has earned 4.5 stars on TrustPilot and Engadget writes, "StackSkills Unlimited plan offers a lifetime access to over 1,000 courses that will help you get promoted, change careers, or start a side hustle."

Put both of these platforms together, and you'll also be able to keep your skills on the cutting edge. Through this limited-time offer, you can get The Stone River eLearning + StackSkills Unlimited Lifetime Membership Bundle for just $89 (reg. $12,995) now.

Prices are subject to change.