Coronavirus Stimulus Checks from Biden: Video Showing Biden Authorizing New Checks Is Fake

People want more coronavirus stimulus checks from Biden, but so far, the president hasn’t shown any interest in it. In the past few days, however, a video of Biden talking about stimulus checks is going viral on the internet. If you have also seen this video and believe that new stimulus checks are coming, then you will be disappointed to know that this video is fake.

BarBus / Pixabay - Valuewalk

Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

What Does Video Of Biden Claim?

This video has been posted to a Facebook page called “Care First Homes,” which has just 830 followers.

“We came across this on the news last night and were so happy. My friend also called me this morning and told me about the great news for medicare holders in the US. All I did was entered [sic] my zip on the website and confirmed my medicare details and now we are getting back $2880. Just check zip on the website!” the post says.

In the video, Biden is seen announcing the next wave of stimulus checks.

“Some people in the country will start seeing those direct deposits in their bank accounts this weekend and payments to eligible Americans will continue throughout the course of the next several weeks,” Biden is seen saying in the video.

The video even includes a clip where Biden appears to be signing an executive order. In addition to announcing coronavirus stimulus checks from Biden, the post also claims that Medicare recipients will get over $2,800.

Though this video is going viral, it is fake, as no new federal stimulus checks are coming. Moreover, the claim of $2,800 for Medicare recipients also appears to be false.

Coronavirus Stimulus Checks From Biden: Are They Coming?

This video is not an official White House video, and even Facebook has labeled it as “missing context.” Actually, this video footage has been edited from a speech that Biden gave at the UN’s climate change conference in November last year. Even the audio in the video is out of sync with Biden’s lips, suggesting an impersonator is mimicking his speaking style.

You can find the original video of Biden’s COP26 speech on the C-SPAN website. The video has the same flag alignment in the background and even Biden’s necktie is the same. Moreover, the clip that shows Biden signing an executive order is from Feb. 24, 2021, when he signed an order concerning a global shortage of electronic chips.

One more evidence that the video is fake is that it uses comments from a March 2021 video of White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, where she commented on the stimulus checks.

“This is, of course, just the first wave but…some people in the country will start seeing those direct deposits in their back accounts this weekend. And payments to eligible Americans will continue throughout the course of the next several weeks,” Psaki says in the video.