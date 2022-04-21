How to Reconnect With Those Outside Our Inner Circle
Everyone has gone through their own challenges -- it's time to start rebuilding those relationships.
During the last two years, we have found creative ways to stay connected with our close friends, colleagues and family. But what about everyone else? Before the pandemic we had professional and personal peripheral connections that we were able to maintain and nurture. We may have interacted with them less, but there were still repeated times we interacted with them on a regular basis. Many of these relationships have fallen off altogether as we have struggled with maintaining the relationships closest to us from a distance. So, is it too late? What can we do to rekindle our other relationships? Here are four tips to help you rebuild those relationships.
1. Be a connector
Schedule an in-person event to bring your connections together. There may be those that are not yet comfortable, but many are craving an opportunity to connect in real life. You can schedule a meal or a fun activity. Keep the group on the smaller side, 15-20 people. This will not only give you an opportunity to reconnect, but also give those in your network a chance to start rebuilding their own networks. Your network will also appreciate and remember that you are the one that brought them together. Be sure to send out a post-event email connecting all attendees as well.
Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!
Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.
Get 3 months free with code zendesk
Presented by Zendesk
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
How Dr. Muneeb Shah (Derm Doctor) Grew a 14-Million-Strong Following on TikTok
-
The Secret to Trader Joe's Success? Embracing This Japanese Business Strategy
-
Taxes on Small Businesses Across the Globe, Mapped: See Where Rates Are High, Low — and Nonexistent
-
How This Sister and Brother Co-Founded a $45.1 Million Revenue-Generating Sustainable Business
-
Norman Reedus Is Proud to Be the Weirdo-Whisperer: 'Flaws Are What Make You Unique'
-
How to Position Yourself as the Go-To Expert in Your Niche
-
7 Easy Habits That Will Make Your Business More Sustainable (And Save You Money)