Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

How to Employ a Team That Shapes Your Company Culture

Cultural fit matters while hiring and creating a business culture that supports innovation and success.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I run a 100% remotely run company that employs more than 200 people. Many of them are from places all around the world. We run our business completely online. As a company, we meet mostly once a year, and even that has been disrupted because of the pandemic. 

Even though there's virtually no face-to-face communication, we have over a dozen products running well. And they're not just running well, but they're leading as top products when it comes to marketing tools on WordPress. 

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Get 3 months free with code zendesk

Presented by Zendesk

Champions of Customer Service zendesk
Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Get a real job

Ken Burns: 'Mark Zuckerberg Should Be in Jail'

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

Startups

Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore invest in Evernow, a startup that guides women through menopause

Entrepreneur Staff
News and trends

Amazon Increases Prices for Prime Members Once Again. Is It Still Worth It?

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Read More