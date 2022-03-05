Investors: Stop the Insanity!

The conflict in Ukraine, coupled with concerns about inflation has many investors spooked. This has led to a 'Wait and See' mentality with many investors opting to sit on the sidelines. In my commentary below I'll explain the dangers of this investing approach, share my outlook for the S&P 500 (SPY) in the coming weeks and provide the solution to achieving outperformance in this volatile market. Read on below for more.



shutterstock.com - StockNews

I just read another email from a StockNews customer who says this volatile market has pushed them to the sidelines. And they will “Wait and See” to determine what to do next.

This is investing suicide.

Sorry…just no other way to say it. And yet, this is one of the most common responses by investors when times get tough.

I want to point out the insanity of this approach in the hopes to get people on a more successful investing path.

The Danger of “Wait and See”

On the surface, this seems so logical. To appreciate that the current market condition is rough. The path forward seems unclear. And thus you will wait and see what happens next to then plot your course forward.

Now the reality check…

Think of all these classic investment sayings and how true they are:

“The market climbs a wall of worry”

“Be greedy when others are fearful”

“Buy low and sell high”

These statements may be simple…but they have stood the test of time. Thus, they should be heeded by wise investors at this time.

This is especially true when you appreciate the speed of the modern market where 1 to 3% daily gains are very common. And thus if you wait and see with your money on the sidelines, the stock market could easily run ahead 5-7% in a week.

That is a big hole that most will not dig out of by the end of the year.

Not Convinced? How About This…

War is bullish.

Yes, I said it. And not because I am pro war. Far from it.

What I am is a student of investing. And the academic research is unequivocal on the subject that the market rises during times of military conflict.

To be clear, at first stocks go down on the initial shock of the event. Yet typically a month or so afterwards investors appreciate the bullish effects and a hearty bounce comes with outsized gains to follow.

Why?

Because military conflicts lead to massive increases in government spending which is positive for the economy.

Second, investors begin to realize there is very little net change to daily life. Especially in the US where folks continue to go to work…get paid…and spend all that money on products and services.

This realization will soon hit the market…as it always does. And the market will rebound with gusto.

Those in “wait and see” mode will be left in the dust.

Those who heed the investing lessons of the past, and stay invested in the healthiest companies, will be rewarded with outsized gains.

What To Do Next?

Stay invested.

However, if you are struggling to keep your head above water in this trickly environment, then perhaps investigate strategies that are actually doing quite well in 2022.

Wishing you a world of investment success!



Steve Reitmeister

…but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced “Righty”)

CEO, StockNews.com & Editor, Reitmeister Total Return

SPY shares closed at $432.17 on Friday, down $-3.54 (-0.81%). Year-to-date, SPY has declined -9.01%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

