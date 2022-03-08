These Are The Ten Best Performing Cryptocurrencies In 2022 To Date

2021 was a big year for the cryptocurrency industry, but 2022 so far is nowhere near that. Many believe the hype that the crypto market got last year is a major reason for a drop this year so far. Several experts consider the market to be in a correction phase now. Moreover, the growing political uncertainty is another reason for a drop in cryptocurrencies. Even Bitcoin is down almost 20% year-to-date. Presently, there are very few cryptocurrencies that are in the green, and this number is less than ten. Let’s take a look at the ten best performing cryptocurrencies in 2022 so far.

Ten Best Performing Cryptocurrencies In 2022 So Far

We have used the YTD return data of the first two months, i.e. as of Feb. 28, 2022 (from coinmarketcap.com), to rank the ten best performing cryptocurrencies in 2022. Following are the ten best performing cryptocurrencies in 2022 to date:

USD Coin (USDC: -0.06%)

Launched in September 2018, it is a stablecoin that is pegged to the U.S. dollar on a 1:1 basis. Every unit of USDC is backed up by $1 in reserve, which is a mix of cash and short-term U.S. Treasury bonds. This crypto is up almost 1% in the last 7 days, and is presently trading around $0.9998. USDC has an all-time high of $2.35 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.9292 (March 2020).

Tether (USDT: -0.02%)

It was originally launched in July 2014 as Realcoin, but was later renamed to USTether, and then, finally, to USDT. USDT is a stablecoin that mirrors the price of the U.S. dollar. This crypto is up almost 1% in the last 7 days, and is presently trading around $1. USDT has an all-time high of $1.22 (February 2015) and an all-time low of $0.5683 (March 2015).

Pax Dollar (USDP: -0.02%)

Founded in September 2018, it is a flat-collateralized stablecoin. USDP are ERC-20 tokens that are collateralized 1:1 through the USD held in Paxos-owned U.S. bank accounts. This crypto is up almost 1% in the last 7 days, and is presently trading around $1. USDP has an all-time high of $2.02 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.8728 (March 2020).

BitTorrent (BTT: 0.00%)

Released in February 2019, this crypto was launched on TRON’s own blockchain. Blockchain platform TRON acquired BitTorrent in July 2018. BTT helps in adding more decentralized features to the platform. This crypto is down over 10% in the last 7 days, and is presently trading around $0.000001787. BTT has an all-time high of $0.000003054 (January 2022) and an all-time low of $0.000001691 (February 2022).

Dai (DAI: 0.03%)

Launched in November 2019, it is an Ethereum-based stablecoin that is managed by the MakerDAO decentralized autonomous organization and the Maker Protocol. Its price is soft-pegged to the U.S. dollar. This crypto is down almost 1% in the last 7 days, and is presently trading around $1. DAI has an all-time high of $3.67 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.9455 (May 2020).

TrueUSD (TUSD: 0.11%)

Launched in January 2018, it is a U.S. dollar stablecoin pegged to USD at 1:1. It is one of the cryptocurrencies that is managed by TrustToken, a platform for tokenizing real-world assets. This crypto is up almost 1% in the last 7 days, and is presently trading around $1. TUSD has an all-time high of $1.36 (May 2018) and an all-time low of $0.9179 (March 2020).

TerraUSD (UST: 0.30%)

Launched in September 2020, it is a decentralized and algorithmic stablecoin of the Terra blockchain. UST meets the requirements of DeFi protocols and can be easily added to crypto wallets. This crypto is down over 1% in the last 7 days, and is presently trading around $0.9921. UST has an all-time high of $1.05 (January 2021) and an all-time low of $0.7929 (December 2020).

Waves (WAVES: 13%)

Launched in June 2016, it is a multi-purpose blockchain platform that supports several applications, including DApps and smart contracts. WAVES tokens mainly help with standard payments such as block rewards. This crypto is up over 41% in the last 7 days, and is presently trading around $23.81. WAVES has an all-time high of $41.33 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.1227 (August 2016).

FTX Token (FTT: 14%)

Launched in May 2019, it is a native cryptocurrency of FTX, which is a crypto derivatives trading platform. FTT are leveraged tokens that enable traders to put leveraged positions without the need to trade on margin. This crypto is down over 12% in the last 7 days, and is presently trading around $40.51. FTT has an all-time high of $85.02 (September 2021) and an all-time low of $0.8313 (September 2019).

UNUS SED LEO (LEO: 59%)

Launched in May 2019, it is a utility token that is used on the iFinex ecosystem. LEO isn’t designed to exist forever, and it helps Bitfinex users to save money on trading fees. This crypto is down over 9% in the last 7 days, and is presently trading around $5.49. LEO has an all-time high of $8.04 (February 2022) and an all-time low of $0.8036 (December 2019).