Evolution of the Workplace for a Changing Demographic

Impact of changing demographics

The number of Americans aged 65 and older is projected to nearly double from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060. The 65-and-older age group’s share of the total population will rise from 16 percent to 23 percent. This demographic trend will impact the younger generation who will have to take care of their aging parents. This will of necessity force the working population to seek more flexible work arrangements. There was an expectation that while this change was unavoidable there was still time to prepare for it. Unfortunately, the once-in-a-century pandemic hastened this change.

Pandemic induced changes