MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell

in this episode, MarketBeat contributor Chris Markoch returns. He and Kate discuss three stocks Chris has been evaluating in light of the escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis.

In this episode, MarketBeat contributor Chris Markoch returns. He and Kate discuss three stocks Chris has been evaluating in light of the escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis. Chris discusses two stocks to buy, and one to sell. 

Points discussed in this episode: 

-Markets hate uncertainty: This is a time when investors need to be very careful; things can change quickly. Volatility is likely to be around for some time

-You have to invest for how things are; not how you might want them to be. Some sectors will perform well. You owe it to yourself to invest where the growth is

Stocks to Buy:

Energy Sector: Chevron (NYSE: CVX)

  • Stock is up approximately 14% since the invasion (2/24)
  • Record free cash flow in 2021
  • “significant” debt pay down
  • Higher dividends for 34 consecutive years
  • Continued plans for share buybacks 

Cybersecurity Sector: Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW)

  • Up approximately 15% since the invasion (2/24)
  • Top cybersecurity pick by Morgan Stanley – believes  PANW stock will outperform sector
  • Beat on top and bottom lines in February 21 – days before the invasion
  • Significant analyst price target increases

Stock to Sell: John Deere (NYSE: DE)

  • Love the long-term story but short-term outlook looks challenging
  • Deere’s presence in Russia spans 130 years
  • In 2018, they announced plans to expand Russian operations 
  • In September 2021, agribusiness was  rated one of the most promising sectors of Ukraine’s economy
  • Both countries are important fertilizer producers


Let’s all become smarter investors together. Subscribe to the MarketBeat Podcast today.

 

Apple Podcasts - Spotify - iHeart - Overcast - Amazon

