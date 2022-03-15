MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
Kate Stalter sits down with Kevin Kelly, CEO and founder of Kelly ETFs, which operates three thematic ETFs. Thematic ETFs are poised to become more important vehicles for accessing subindustries...
This week, Kate Stalter sits down with Kevin Kelly, CEO and founder of Kelly ETFs, which operates three thematic ETFs. Thematic ETFs are poised to become more important vehicles for accessing subindustries in very targeted ways that are not possible with broad sector funds.
What does the next phase of the “intelligence revolution” mean for investors?
What opportunity does Kevin see in the next generation of health care technology?
What is the potential in CRISPR and gene editing, fixing DNA to cure rare diseases?
Why Kevin has been following this space for more than a decade, and decided to launch a CRISPR gene editing fund, after learning of successful results with this technology.
Why one of Kevin’s portfolio holdings trades idiosyncratic to the market, and why that means it has so much potential.
Why are hotels a great barometer of the economy as Americans are splurging again on travel and experiences after the pandemic?
Why the supply-and-demand equation in the hotel industry leads to a compelling investment thesis.
How is remote work boosting one of the stocks in Kevin’s portfolio?
What factors are driving long-term potential in the residential real estate market?
Stocks and ETFs mentioned in this episode
Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT)
Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF (XDNA)
Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (HOTL)
Learn more about the Kelly ETFs: https://www.kellyetfs.com/
