Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

5 Keys to Success for a Lasting Startup

How to narrow your search for a long-term, profitable idea.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Harry had a business idea. He was sure he’d be making money within a month but first, he needed to purchase the equipment. The problem was, as it turned out, nobody wanted the product except his grandmother. She was just being nice. He had another idea, but grandma was the only customer interested once again.

While this may seem tragically comical and very expensive, it is a true story and one that is lived out many times over.

Continue Reading With an Entrepreneur Subscription
🚨 1-Day Extended Sale: 20% Off—Use Code SAVE20

Become a member to get unlimited entrepreneur.com access, receive a one-year magazine subscription, and support the voices you want to hear more from.

Hurry—there’s less than 24 hours left to save on your Entrepreneur subscription. Use code SAVE20.

Get 3 months free with code zendesk

Presented by Zendesk

Champions of Customer Service zendesk
Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Nft

This crypto entrepreneur bought an NFT for $2.9 million, expected to sell it for $48 million, and was only offered a few dollars

Entrepreneur Staff
Coaching

3 Effective Ways to Lead as a Coach Rather Than a Boss

Stephanie Peskett

Stephanie Peskett

News

Goodbye to the roller coaster. The dismantling of the iconic game of the "Feria de Chapultepec" has begun

Entrepreneur Staff
Read More