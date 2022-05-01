Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

What Boards, CEOs and Business Leaders Can Learn From the Jetsons

Sometimes to find answers to today's problems, we have to go back to the things we enjoyed and valued in the past.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I took some time and watched Jetsons: The Movie the other day. The movie was made in 1990, over 30 years ago. I had always been a fan as I loved watching it as a child. I imagined that their depiction was what the world would be like sometime in the future.

To a certain extent, it has. Like the Jetsons, we now have face-to-face telephone calls (via Zoom and Webex). We have the technology for flying cars, are preparing for commercial space travel and are looking to inhabit Mars. In addition, many individuals, companies and organizations use robots for everything from house cleaning, manufacturing and as toy pets.

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Get 3 months free with code zendesk

Presented by Zendesk

Champions of Customer Service zendesk
Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Continuous learning

The 5-Hour Rule Used by Bill Gates, Jack Ma and Elon Musk

John Rampton

John Rampton

News

The billionaire who drove his Bugatti Veyron at more than 257 mph in Germany will not be sanctioned

Entrepreneur Staff
Main street entrepreneur

Why Chick-fil-A Employees Never Say 'You're Welcome'

Gene Marks

Gene Marks

Read More