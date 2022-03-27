Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You love your so much that you've created a pet-friendly workplace for them. After all, who wants to be away from their pet all day? But being a pet owner is about more than just being there and having fun; you're also responsible for your pet's health. So if you ever notice your pet seems a little sluggish at the office or after a meal, it's a good idea to figure out if there's something in the environment or their food that they're reacting to. Doing so is easy with the 5Strands Pet Food & Environmental Intolerance Test.

5Strands

This dual kit has earned 4.2 stars on Amazon for helping pet owners better understand the things that can cause their pets' discomfort. The food and environmental intolerance test works for both cats and dogs and scans a pet's hair sample (just 10-15 strands) using bioresonance technology to generate an extensive report. You'll get the report within 5 to 7 days of the lab receiving it and the findings will be laid out clearly.

The pet food intolerance test covers proteins, grains, vegetables, fruits, fats, seafood, additives, and preservatives that might be in pet food. Intolerances are listed into three levels based upon the severity of intolerance and the report will create a recommended 6- to 8-week elimination guideline to get severe intolerances out of your pet's diet.

The pet environmental intolerance test covers fabrics, cleaning supplies, grasses, trees, mold, dust mites, and other animal dander. Your report will provide suggestions to avoid these triggers as much as possible based on the severity levels.

Help your pets live their best life. For a limited time, you can get the 5Strands Pet Food & Environmental Intolerance Test for 18 percent off $148 at just $119.99.

Prices subject to change.