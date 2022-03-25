Discover Metaverse Fashion Week, a fashion event that takes place in a virtual universe

Since the idea of the metaverse emerged , the industry has been interested in participating in it. We have already seen the first collaborations of renowned brands experimenting with existing platforms and the opportunities for designers to interact with their potential consumers are immense. In fact, augmented reality and the various metaverses are expected to forever change the way we consume.

Brands such as Balenciaga, Benetton, Dolce & Gabbana and Ralph Lauren have already exercised in environments such as Fortnite and Roblox, in addition to venturing into the purchase and sale of NFT's. Adding to the evidence that the metaverse is serious , Metaverse Fashion Week (MVFW) begins today, a fashion event to be held from March 24 to 27, where? You guessed it: in the metaverse.

Organized by Decentraland , the event has the participation of more than 60 brands, artists and designers united in the same digital space to present their creations. Users will be able to attend the catwalks, dress their avatars with items trending in the metaverse, and interact with other users and creators. Much of the action will take place in the Fashion District , a virtual space featuring brands like Etro, Dolce & Gabbana, Elie Saab, DUNDAS and Imitation of Christ. In Rarible Street, users can find a space inspired by the streets of New York with digital pop-up stores from brands such as Perry Ellis and Placebo Digital Fashion House.

In addition, several brands will present their virtual stores in spaces that they have already acquired and where users will be able to buy various items using cryptocurrencies. These brands include Forever 21, Estée Lauder and Philipp Plein.

In short, a must stop for fashion lovers.

WHAT IS DECENTERLAND?

Inaugurated in February 2020, Decenterland is a three-dimensional platform that has 90,601 parcels of digital land that can be acquired through the MANA cryptocurrency (based on the Ethereum blockchain). Users or companies that acquire land in this Metaverse can later build on it. The platform includes tools to build on your properties and events like the MVFW invite users and brands to discover and explore it.