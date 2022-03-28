Learn How to Create and Sell Your Own NFTs

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The future is here. And it's virtual.

The blockchain and non-fungible tokens ( ) have been in the news a lot recently as they've gone about basically forming their own virtual economy. are at the epicenter of this new financial revolution. These digital assets tend to be more secure than physical assets and are used as a marker of digital ownership for everything from designs and art to videos and even tweets. Basically, an NFT shows that you own a completely unique item — with a unique marker — even if it looks the same as everything else.

It can be an extremely lucrative business both for collectors and creators, so if you're interested in learning more about this futuristic market, check out The All-in-One NFT Masterclass for Artists & Entrepreneurs Bundle.

This 11-course bundle comprises content from some of the web's best instructors, including Benjamin Wilson (4.5/5-star instructor rating), Phil Ebiner (4.6/5-star rating), and Sean Thompson (4.8/5-star rating). The bundle includes everything you need to know to create digital art, code it, and sell it on the market.

Starting out, you'll get an in-depth introduction to NFTs and understand the terminology you need to know. You'll learn where the NFT marketplaces are, why people are so interested in them, and start to figure out how to turn your passions — whatever they are — into a full-time job.

The art component covers Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects, XD, and 2D animation to learn how to craft digital artistic masterpieces. Then, you'll learn how to code and mint your NFTs, market them, and find buyers for your work. It's a complete A to Z guide to help you get your feet wet in the digital economy.

It's time to get up to speed with NFTs. Get The All-in-One NFT Masterclass for Artists & Entrepreneurs Bundle for $17.50 with coupon code LEARNNOW.

