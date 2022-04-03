Get Your Business Online with Seamless Web Hosting

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In the digital age, every business needs a website. Whether it's just for sharing updates on hours or events or it's a fully-operational money-making machine, websites are a crucial digital foundation for your business. But building one is expensive and time-consuming, right?

PixelHost

It doesn't have to be. With a service like PixelHost WordPress Hosting, you can have a website up and running in just a few clicks without any technical expertise.

PixelHost is designed as a solution for bloggers, digital agencies, and small businesses. With managed support and guidance, you'll get the help you need to create and start running a WordPress website in no time. Not only that, but the most expensive element — hosting — is already covered in the price tag.

PixelHost gives you access to an extensive array of tools to help you build your website and allows you to host as many websites as you or your clients need. It offers unmetered bandwidth and unlimited traffic/visitor support, as well as Smart DDoS protection powered by Path that ensures your server remains accessible 24/7/365. This kind of comprehensive security ensures your website is safe and not a risk for your users. Plus, with lightning-fast servers in 11 locations around the world, your site will be fast for everybody, no matter where they are, the company says.

With a PixelHost Starter Plan, you'll get 150GB of SSD storage, unlimited SSL certificates, and daily backups to ensure your site is always up-to-date and data is protected. It's a comprehensive offering that allows you to worry less about hardware and hosting and focus more on providing value to your customers.

Get your business online easily. Right now, you can get lifetime access to a starter plan for $59 (reg. $360), or a managed hosting plan for $89 (reg. $1,800).

Prices subject to change.