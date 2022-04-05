Learn Product Management Secrets with This Bundle

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Building a great product is difficult. Of course, your product can make or break your business, which is why product management is such a valuable asset to any business. Not all businesses can afford to hire an outstanding product manager but you can give yourself a boost with the 2022 Premium Startup Product Management Masterclass Bundle.

Whether you're an entrepreneur who needs help launching a product or you want to start a career as a product manager, this extensive bundle from FWD will get you started. FWD is an app designed to help you learn a wide variety of skills in just a matter of minutes. It earned 4.4 stars on the App Store and was a winner of Google Play's App of the Year Award in 2021.

This bundle combines 12 FWD courses, more than 300 lessons, and more than 35 hours of training in product management frameworks, product design, product research, customer experience management, and much more. Every course is kept up to date so you'll never have out-of-date information as you learn how to launch your ideas and get your products to market on time and under budget. After all, the business is always changing — you'll need to keep up.

All of the course materials are designed with help from industry-leading experts from companies like Microsoft, Shiprocket, and Gojek, and come with certificates of completion whenever you complete a new course. Some of the courses include "Guide to the Product Management Role," "How to Build Customer-Centric Products," "Agile Product Development," "Product Roadmapping," "Design Thinking for Product Managers," and much more.

Start designing great products that customers will love, and learn how to get them to market successfully. For a limited time, you can get The 2022 Premium Startup Product Management Masterclass Bundle for 88 percent off $299 at just $34.

