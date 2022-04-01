Free Gas: Businessman Gives Away 7,000 Gallons of Gas for 'April Fuels Day'

In the wee hours of April 1, drivers in Norwood, Mass. lined up for a wonderful surprise.

Businessman and philanthropist Ernie Boch Jr. gave away 7,000 gallons of gas at Norwood’s Rojo Irving Gas Station. If you are reading this and thinking of heading over now, you’re a bit late. The promotion started a 6:40 a.m. and the free gas tanks ran dry in less than two hours.

Speaking to WCVB, Boch explained the genesis of the generous giveaway: "I was filing a friend of mine's car up, and the numbers went to $107, and that is insane. And gas is going up. It always goes up in the spring and the summer, and I said, 'Well, I think I should do something,' and here we are: 'April Fuels Day'.”

Gasoline prices have risen nearly $1.50 a gallon over the last year, making Boch’s efforts more than appreciated by the many motorists who lined up. To combat skyrocketing fuel costs, many states have declared a tax holiday on gas, and President Biden said he would release one million barrels per day from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help offset the price spikes linked to sanctions on Russia.

Here's hoping Mr. Boch road trips with his generosity to a pump near you.