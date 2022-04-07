Hone Your Golf Swing With This Simple Camera Training System

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Can't wait to get back out on the links? Whether you're playing for business or pleasure, season is nearly back in northern parts of the country. There are many ways to work on your game in the offseason, but nothing quite measures up to getting out on the course and practicing.

Caddie View

If you're determined to lower your handicap this year or win a few more holes in skins, the Caddie View Golf Training System: Stick, Control, & App can help.

Caddie View is a breakthrough innovation for people who are sick of listening to their friends' feedback on their swing, the company says. With Caddie View, you can work to improve your swing without pouring money into classes or hiring a camera operator to help you examine your swing. This simple system offers a phone mount to attach your smartphone with the Caddie View app installed and use the wireless remote to record or photograph your swing in real-time. The patented gear system ensures the angle is right all the time without having to constantly move it around while the extendable pole allows you to set up the perfect camera angle for every shot, no matter where you are on the course.

The Bluetooth ergonomic control has a hanging clip so you can attach it to your pants, belt, or hat, making it easy to start the camera before every swing. Then, with the app, you can draw lines, rectangles, angles, and other tools to analyze your swing in fast or slow motion to break it down. You can trace your shot's parabola to see how your shot was and even compare your swing to PGA professionals side-by-side. If you need a little extra help, the app offers more than 100 instruction videos from PGA coaches.

Improve your swing this golf season. Right now, you can get the Caddie View Golf Training System: Stick, Control, & App for $69.99. Get it in black, white grey, or grey.

