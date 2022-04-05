Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

An Austin entrepreneur creates a an island in the metaverse and sells land in the millions

The project is built on the NFTWorlds platform and promises an interactive experience for users through the Minecraft engine.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
White Sands Metaverse

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Get a real job

Ken Burns: 'Mark Zuckerberg Should Be in Jail'

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

Marketing

Align These 2 Communications Keys to Fast Track Your Business's Success

Jessica Wong

Jessica Wong

News

The entrepreneur who gave away subs when his team became champion, loses everything during a fire and receives massive support from the community

Entrepreneur Staff
Read More