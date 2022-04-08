A Great Night's Sleep Starts with This Innovative Pillow

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Everybody needs to . But a good night's sleep is even more crucial for entrepreneurs or leaders who need to inspire by example. And yet, many entrepreneurs struggle to sleep well. Whether it's stress, working too hard, or simply not being able to get comfortable, a lack of sleep is a surefire way to not do your best work. The cure, however, may be as simple as your pillow.

Carbonice

The CarbonIce™: 7-in-1 Bacteria Protection & Cooling Pillow is one of the most innovative pillows on the market, the company says, and it has one aim: to give you the best night's sleep of your life, every night.

This pillow was successfully funded on Kickstarter and Indiegogo as a pillow that incorporates seven different technologies to facilitate sleep. The dual memo density foam tech allows you to choose the firmness you desire depending on what kind of support you need when you sleep while an ergonomic design makes it perfect for orthopedic sleeping. Activ-air technology utilizes three different air flow cells in the pillow to maintain pillow structure and ensure the pillow is breathable to keep you cool throughout the night. Additionally, the cooling gel foam contours to your shape and resists your body temperature to regulate your comfort throughout the night while the CarbonIce™ cool silk side wicks away any moisture that does occur.

In addition to comfort, the pillow is also supremely antimicrobial. The carbon bamboo charcoal absorbs toxins to help prevent mold growth while the copper-infused inner cover helps prevent the growth and spread of bacteria. Finally, a graphene element kills microbes on contact.

End the restless nights and start sleeping well every night. Right now, you can get the CarbonIce™: 7-in-1 Bacteria Protection & Cooling Pillow for 30 percent off $100 at just $69.99.

Prices subject to change.