Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore invest in Evernow, a startup that guides women through menopause

Evernow 's promise is to help women lead better lives. How? Through advice and health treatments based on innovation, scientific findings and information from women who have experienced menopause. On the company's official website, its founder and director, Alicia Jackson , explains that: "What women do in perimenopause and menopause can affect the rest of their lives. They must have access to the best possible care and treatment."

Dave M. Benett | Getty Images

Made up of a team of doctors, psychiatrists and psychologists, Evernow seeks to function as a link between women who are or are about to reach menopause and a team of specialists who can advise and prescribe them. Everything at Evernow happens through remote appointments: “We do telemedicine a little differently. Our membership provides access to medical providers through a practice called 'asynchronous telemedicine' . This means that you do not need a specific appointment date or time: when you have a question, you can send a message to your provider through your account and they will respond within one business day.

Evernow specialists provide treatments that can be hormonal or non-hormonal, but the starting point to determine it is the profile and clinical history of each woman.

The startup recently completed a series A funding round led by venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates and in which actresses Drew Barrymore , Cameron Diaz , and Gwyneth Paltrow participated. former soccer player Abby Wambach and writer Glennon Doyle . According to Reuters , Evernow managed to raise $28.5 million in funding.

According to the consulting firm Grand Review Research , the market for menopause-related products was valued at $14.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow 5.7% annually. Approximately 1.3 million women reach menopause each year in the United States, and most of them do not receive adequate treatment despite reporting symptoms such as hot flashes, insomnia, and anxiety.