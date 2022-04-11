9 Ways to Celebrate Your Furry Friend for National Pet Day

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Having pets in the workplace can actually increase productivity. Even if it doesn't always feel like it when you're working from home, your pets can help you focus and feel more relaxed and comfortable in those long work periods.

So, we want to celebrate them with our special Celebrate Pets Sale. We're offering a host of great gifts for your pets on sale for a limited time. Check them out.

1. KiTiDOT: The Amusing Cat Collar Toy

You may have played with a laser pointer with your cat before. KiTiDOT is the same idea but it puts the power in your cat's hands. This collar has three beam modes to keep your cat entertained as it bounds around chasing the dot.

Get KiTiDOT for $23.95 (reg. $25), a savings of 4 percent.

2. Automated Cat Robot Toy with LED & Feathers

A cat's hunting impulse is strong. Keep yours from bringing back little bird gifts and stay engaged with this automated toy that moves and shakes to hold your cat's interest.

Get the Automated Cat Robot Toy with LED & Feathers for $29.99 (reg. $35), a savings of 14 percent.

3. KittySpring Water Fountain for Cats

This Kickstarter-funded kitty dish is the perfect gift for your water-averse cat. The shallow and wide dish prevents your cat's whiskers from brushing against the water and the device automatically dispenses enough fresh water for two full days if you know you're going to be gone for a bit.

Get the KittySpring Water Fountain for Cats for $29 (reg. $39) with promo code KITTY10.

4. VentiFresh Plus: Next Generation Germ & Odor Eliminator

You love them, but your pets are stinky. Help yourself by eliminating odors with this ingenious device that uses NASA technology to eliminate odors from the air.

Get VentiFresh Plus for $58.99 (reg. $84), a savings of 29 percent.

5. Wickedbone: Smart Interactive Dog Toy

Bones are great until they get all chewed up and start looking like a disgusting mess on the floor. Not only is Wickedbone more durable than a standard bone, it's also a lot more interesting. This clever bone interacts with dogs to keep them on their toes and engaged.

Get Wickedbone for $69.95 (reg. $99), a savings of 30 percent.

6. Allergy Test My Pet Kit

Part of being a good pet owner is knowing how to best take care of your pet. And that means understanding their allergies and intolerances. This simple at-home test measures about 100 of the most common allergens that your pet may be reacting to so you can help them have a better diet and environment.

Get the Allergy Test My Pet Kit for $69.99 (reg. $107), a savings of 35 percent.

7. DNA My Dog NextGen: Canine Breed Identification & Genetic Age Test + 7 Dog Training Courses

This dual offering includes DNA My Dog NextGen, a genetic test that will reveal your dog's exact breed mix and provide insight to your dog's genetic age. Plus, it includes seven obedience courses to help you save on training.

Get DNA My Dog NextGen for $77 (reg. $1,499), a savings of 94 percent.

8. Automatic Pet Feeder Food Dispenser for Dogs & Cats

You can't always be home on time to feed your pets. But when you know you won't be there, you can ensure they do get fed on time with this automatic food dispenser. Schedule feeding times and make sure your pets can always eat on time.

Get the Automatic Pet Feeder Food Dispenser for Dogs & Cats for $79.99 (reg. $119), a savings of 33 percent.

9. Basepaws Breed + Health DNA Test: At-Home Cat Genetics Test

This advanced genetics test for cats has earned 4.6 stars on Amazon. It's a painless test that will help you understand your cat's breed groups and gives you a report on 43 genetic markers, oral health, and health recommendations to help your cat lead its best life.

Get the Basepaws Breed + Health DNA Test: At-Home Cat Genetics Test for $129 (reg. $159), a savings of 18 percent.

Prices subject to change.