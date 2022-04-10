The second stage of ticket sales for the Qatar 2022 World Cup begins and this is what they cost

The world loves soccer!

SOPA Images | Getty Images

You only need to take a look at the list of the countries that bought the most tickets for the Qatar 2022 World Cup during the first stage of ticket sales that began on January 19 to verify it. Through a statement, FIFA announced that a total of 804,186 fans already have their ticket to attend one of the matches of the competition that will take place from November 21 to December 18 of this year: "The ten countries from that has purchased a greater number of tickets are Qatar, United States, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, Germany, India, Brazil, Argentina and Saudi Arabia”.

Due to the high demand for tickets, they are sold through a lottery and in the first stage more than 17 million requests were registered to attend one of the games, with the final match being the most sought after with 1.8 million requests.

Today, April 5, the second round of ticket sales begins, knowing how the World Cup groups were formed. In this second stage, the fans who are entitled to a ticket will be determined by a draw and will be notified by email about the payment process. Fans who did not get a ticket during the first round can re-enter.

How much are Qatar 2022 World Cup tickets?

There are three different ticket categories for World Cup matches depending on the location in the stadium. This is the cost of the tickets depending on the phase of the tournament and its category:

opening match. Category 1: $618 dollars. Category 2: $440 dollars. Category 3: $300 dollars.

Group stage. Category 1: $220 dollars. Category 2: $165 dollars. Category 3: $69 dollars.

Round of 16. Category 1: $275 dollars. Category 2: $206 dollars. Category 3: $96 dollars.

Quarter finals. Category 1: $425 dollars. Category 2: $290 dollars. Category 3: $206 dollars.

Semifinals. Category 1: $955 dollars. Category 2: $660 dollars. Category 3: $357 dollars.

Third place match. Category 1: $425 dollars. Category 2: $302 dollars. Category 3: $206 dollars.

Final match. Category 1: $1600 dollars. Category 2: $1,000 dollars. Category 3: $605 dollars.

These prices apply to foreign fans; for Qataris the prices are cheaper.

FIFA expects to generate more than $500 million in revenue from ticket sales, broadcast rights and commercial revenue tied to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. For more information on ticket sales, visit this page .