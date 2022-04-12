TikTok ad revenue in 2022 will exceed that of Twitter and Snapchat combined

The teenagers already said it : is the favorite social network of the moment and the projections on its advertising income for this 2022 only confirm it. According to a report by Insider Intelligence , the Chinese social network will generate an income of more than $11 billion dollars , tripling that obtained during the past year. Of that figure, $6 billion corresponds to the United States where TikTok will have a growth in revenue of 184.5%

The study indicates that, in addition, TikTok will exceed the combined income of Twitter ($5.8 billion) and Snapchat ($4.86 billion) this year and will keep 2.4% of the total digital advertising investment of $250 billion dollars , just one percentage point below YouTube. This figure will reach 3.5% in 2024.

Although the social network is still a long way from the 28.2% of Google ($70.5 billion) and the 22.3% of Meta ($55.75 billion), its growth is still impressive considering the concerns that once existed around the use that the Chinese company could make of the data of the users.

How big is TikTok?

According to statistics and data site,, TikTokit boasted one billion active users as of September 2021, ranking sixth among platforms. The site indicates that, according to figures from the social network itself, the potential reach for advertisers in January 2022 was more than 884 million users. The largest social network remains with 2.9 billion active users per month, followed by YouTube (2.5 billion), WhatsApp (2 billion), Instagram (1.4 billion), WeChat (1.2 billion), and TikTok ( 1 billion).