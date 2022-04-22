When It Comes to Measuring, This Bilateral Laser Distance Measurer Has You Covered

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

We're getting into Spring cleaning season, and whether you're planning on projects for your home or office, you'll need the tools to simplify your work. When it comes to measuring, there are few better tools than the VH-80: The World's First Bilateral Laser Distance Measurer.

Magpie

This clever laser measurer was successfully funded on Kickstarter thanks in large part to being the first laser measurer on the market that can measure distance bilaterally. That gives it extreme flexibility as you can measure to the left, right, and total combined all at once, no matter where you place the device. If you need to make several measurements in a room before making changes, the VH-80 allows you to do it in a fraction of the time.

The VH-80 uses two laser diodes to offer multiple ranges and works continuously to measure at a set time interval so you can measure as you move along. It's got a few other handy measuring features, too. With just a turn of the wrist, you can calculate the area of a room. With three flicks of the wrist, you can measure the volume of a set space. You can even make an indirect measurement by measuring two sides of a triangle to acquire the third length thanks to the VH-80's understanding of the Pythagorean Theorem.

Plus, you can store up to nine measurements as you go along with the VH-80's internal memory. You can go up to 16 pieces of information, including measurement information, smart device information, and measurement result values in the Magpie cloud server.

Make your measurements for all your Spring projects easier with the VH-80: The World's First Bilateral Laser Distance Measurer. Get it during our Spring Refresh Sale for just $129.30 (reg. $249) when you use promo code SPRING20.

