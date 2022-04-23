Fichap, the Argentine startup of human resources management arrives in Mexico

The pandemic put on the table the need to incorporate technology to reduce costs and management times in companies, especially in the Human Resources area, where perhaps many companies have not taken the initiative to digitize their processes.

Seeing this need and with an initial investment of 30,000 dollars, Lucas Mailland, together with Gonzalo Soaje, began to develop in 2018 the startup Tarjetap, an application that helps organizations improve and optimize the productivity of their teams and that was born from the need for a company to be able to manage its employees' work schedules efficiently, digitally, remotely and 100% in the cloud.

But even though Fichap began as a timetable management tool, today it is a complete suite for the human capital area with services and functions such as: 100% digital employee files and in the cloud 24/7, digital payroll receipt with signature electronic, shift management: create, edit and personalize employee shifts, shift control: record employee hours with facial recognition, licenses: assignment and organization of team licenses. Among many others.

After having great success in , Fichap is opening markets in the region and wants to go further and for this Startup México , a leading Mexican organization in the promotion of innovation, entrepreneurial culture and economic development both locally and internationally. international, welcomes them with open arms to help them integrate into the Mexican market through the Soft Landing program.

This program has the objective of helping to optimize their investment in order to successfully and quickly join the Mexican market, offering companies different services such as:

– Access to comprehensive campuses.

– Development programs.

– National and international events.

– Network of world-class mentors.

– Bootcamps, workshops, conferences and diplomas.

– Contacts and links

– Cross landing.

– Economic support and investment funds.

In 2020, Fichap competed representing Argentina in the Entrepreneurs World Cup in Saudi Arabia , reaching the final among the top 100 entrepreneurs out of more than 170,000 from around the world. This was announced by the InfoNegocios media .

Fichap has a regional presence, with clients in Argentina, Colombia, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile, Ecuador, Bolivia and Panama, among others; and plans its expansion to Brazil, Europe and the United States.

