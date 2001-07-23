Real Estate Holdings More Than Side Dish for Fast Food Giant

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Oak Brook, Illinois-McDonald's Corp. leads a double life. In addition to selling fast food, it's one of the country's largest real estate companies.

The fast-food giant owns most of the land under its 12,800 U.S. restaurants-a strategic advantage that gives the company more control over its store base and franchisees than its competitors have. And property and equipment constitute the largest share of McDonald's assets, valued at about $17 billion after accumulated depreciation and amortization.

About three years ago, McDonald's created a stir on Wall Street when it confirmed that it had flirted with the idea of spinning off its property holdings into a real estate investment trust (REIT) and using the proceeds to fund a huge stock buyback program.

Though McDonald's executives never followed through on the REIT idea, they did decide that sinking a lot of money into real estate wasn't the best use of the company's cash. So McDonald's began leasing restaurant sites and letting franchisees own the buildings. "It's a program we expect will increase the company's returns on new restaurants," says a company spokesperson.

Here's how, according to an analysis by John S. Glass, an analyst with New York City-based Deutsche Banc. Alex Brown Inc.:

A hypothetical McDonald's restaurant with $1.5 million in annual sales generates about $169,000 in pretax franchise profit for the company, which, under the old system, makes money by collecting royalties and rent. By contrast, under the new system, McDonald's-leasing the land and having the franchisee own the building-gives up some rental income, and its pretax profit falls to $121,000.

The upside is that the company doesn't incur about $450,000 in capital expenditures, enabling it to boost its return on investment to 24 percent, vs. about 18 percent under the old system, according to Glass. By forgoing ownership of new franchised restaurants, McDonald's freed up about $285 million in capital last year and $230 million in 1999.

The program is available only in the United States, limiting the company's impact, because the U.S. market is essentially saturated and the company is building most of its restaurants overseas. Only 175 of the 1,606 restaurants added last year were in the United States. -Crain's Chicago Business

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

8 Legal Requirements When You Start A Business

Starting a Business

Need to Find More Money? Consider These 5 Side Gigs

Starting a Business

Infographic: The 10 Best Cities for Young Entrepreneurs in the U.S.