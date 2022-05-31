3 Ways Women Can Thrive in the Sandwich Generation

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The group of middle aged adults who deal with both raising children and caring for their parents has been deemed the "sandwich generation." This role comes with many challenges, and this was especially noticeable during the pandemic.

According to the National Alliance for Caregiving, 9.3 million Americans fall into this category — and a whopping 64% are women. The expectation is for women to work harder than ever, and this once again puts women in the position of choosing where to focus their attention. How do we navigate this in a way that allows us to thrive?