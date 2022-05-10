Does Creativity Repulse You? Research Suggests It Might.

So you want to be a creator?

Nicolás Ortega

You have ideas. You think of them before you go to sleep. You’ve mentioned them at cocktail parties, to your spouse, to friends who have started businesses, to fellow engineers, to people who play guitar or do comedy at open mic nights. You have a family member who is a screenwriter. You’ve heard yourself say sheepishly, “I’ve had this idea…” or “Can I tell you my idea…” and then your voice peters out.