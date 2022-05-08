6 Calendar Apps to Make the Most of Your Internship

When the summer season finally comes around, students worldwide begin internships at promising companies. Internships can help you get the work experience you need to break into the job market.

If you find an internship at an organization you enjoy working for; you can potentially work there after graduation. In addition, internships can help you build your network and resume early on and show employers what you can do.

Managing and making the most of your internship can be challenging without a calendar app.

This guide will walk through some of the best calendar applications available today and their features. By the end of this article, you should know exactly which apps would work best for your purposes and why. So let’s jump right in!

Make the Most of Your Internship with These Calendar Apps

Stepping into a summer internship is both exciting and nerve-wracking. As you begin working, you’ll likely be tasked with various tasks and responsibilities. If you don’t manage your time correctly, you’ll be much more likely to become overwhelmed and risk burnout.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the best calendar apps out on the market today. These are all applications you can use to make the most out of your internship. We recommend reading the descriptions for each app and then choosing which would fit best for your purposes.

Every internship is different, which means there will always be an element of personal opinion involved in your decision. It’s up to you to pick and choose the best app out of our list based on how it will fit your particular circumstances. You might not know how it runs or operates initially, but at the end of this project, you’ll know a lot more than you thought possible.

1. Calendar (Web, iOS, Android)

Calendar is considered one of the best calendar applications on the market, especially in the business world.

How does Calendar work, and how will it help you improve your internship efficiency? The answer is three-fold and includes time slots, custom link sharing, and a powerful scheduling engine.

Within Calendar, you can create time slots based on customized meeting and event templates. You’ll also be able to choose which time slots are available for booking by others. So whenever someone wants to meet with you, all they have to do is choose a time slot on your calendar.

Sending meetings is a piece of cake with Calendar’s “share your custom link” functionality. All you have to do is send a custom link, and you’ll be able to schedule a meeting with anyone.

Calendar Analytics lets you see all of your usage data if you’re curious about where you’ve spent your time. You’ll also have features such as a team schedule, a unified online calendar, and an excellent user experience.

2. Microsoft Office 365 Calendar (Web, Desktop)

Microsoft Office 365 Calendar, also known as Outlook Calendar, is one of today’s most popular calendars. Used by enterprises and large organizations worldwide, Microsoft Calendar has a plethora of functionality.

One of the best ways to organize your events and meetings is to color-code them using meeting categories. For every critical meeting related to your performance, you can choose a color category.

Microsoft Calendar also features a daily task list to keep track of your to-dos daily. As your internship tasks pile up, place them into your calendar list to act as a reminder. Every time you complete a task, you’ll be able to mark it as complete in your task list.

3. Google Calendar (Web, iOS, Android)

Google Calendar is a powerful calendar tool that lets you access a very wide span of features. In addition, since these calendars are connected and synchronized to your primary Google account, many individuals and businesses find them reliable and straightforward.

Similar to Microsoft Calendar, Google Calendar also has task list functionality seen within the application. You can open up a sidebar that shows all of your tasks, ideas, and notes, letting you read through what you wrote in the past and potentially even inspire you.

Another great feature is Google Calendar’s ability to pull information from an airline confirmation email. Once this data is removed and processed, you’ll see a calendar event for your airline, including departure and arrival times.

All in all, Google Calendar is a great, excellent, and stable tool that can significantly help you with your internships.

4. Fantastical 2 (Web, Mac, iOS, Android)

Fantastical is an excellent calendar application for internships, making it easy to plan events daily, weekly, and monthly.

When creating events, you’ll be able to choose from different options, such as an audio message or text-based note. What separates Fantastical from its competitors is that it can manage reminders and events more effectively.

You’ll also be able to receive alerts for upcoming events, sync them to the cloud, and change time zones on demand.

5. Timepage (iOS)

Timepage is the perfect calendar app for your internship if you’re a very visual person. Those who learn best by seeing things visually will appreciate the timeline concept.

The timeline view allows you to focus on one day at a time and see events that are coming up in a short period of time. It has a more “zoomed-out” 30-day view with a heatmap.

If you’re looking for a solid, reliable app that can help your internship, Timepage is worth looking into. It allows you to plan all of your upcoming tasks, events, and meetings in-depth and stay organized daily.

6. Butleroy (iOS, Android)

Butleroy, also called “your personal butler for productivity,” is an app that uses artificial intelligence to help its customers.

Featuring to-do lists within its calendar view, a beautiful design, and intelligent scheduling, this application is excellent for someone who wants to boost their productivity and become more effective each day.

With Butleroy, you’ll have the power of artificial intelligence (AI) at your fingertips. Anyone who likes clean and straightforward interfaces in their apps will most certainly be pleased.

Concluding Thoughts

We’ve covered some of the calendar apps you can use to make yourself more productive and effective in your internship.

When working with another company or organization, it’s more important than ever that you keep all of your facts straight, know all of your numbers, and are ready to defend them if necessary.

We’ve covered several applications that you can now pick and choose from. Think about your internship work and application process and what vision you have for it in the future.

Whether you choose to use Calendar, Microsoft Office, Google Calendar, Fantastical 2, Timepage, or Butleroy as your next productivity application, pursuing an internship is already great news.

As you graduate, you’ll find that your internship experience was invaluable in forging relationships with various companies and organizations,

Use everything you’ve learned in your internship and apply it to your future studies and work career.

