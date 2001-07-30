McDonald's Restaurant Opens Business Center

<b></b>

July 30, 2001 2 min read

Atlanta-A faux fireplace, an antique mirror and clock, drapery window treatments and a Queen Anne chair: Not your typical McDonald's décor, but that's what you'll find at a completely revamped 24-hour McDonald's restaurant in Atlanta.

To make it more desirable in its upscale neighborhood, McDonald's last week opened a prototype restaurant in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood fully equipped with a glass-enclosed business center.

The first of its kind in the fast-food industry, the restaurant boasts a wrought-iron-lined staircase leading to mezzanine-level seating, where there's free access to a telephone, fax machine and Internet-connected computer. The business center boasts three 20-inch televisions perpetually tuned to CNN and the Money Channel.

The antique office furnishings include a bookcase stocked with business and financial journals as well as stock market reference books. The posh eating area is also furnished with a mock fireplace and mantle topped with an antique mirror, clock and candlesticks. The Queen Anne chair adds the finishing touch. A mural featuring McDonaldland characters and scenes from downtown Atlanta embellish the main wall.

McDonald's hopes this makeover will invite local executives to power lunch over Big Macs and milkshakes. No additional restaurants with executive décor are planned at this time. -ABCNEWS.com