What Impact Will Fintech Have on the Future of Investing?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Fintech is a term used for "finance" and "technology", it is also used to reference any business using technology to automate or enhance financial services. This is a rapidly growing industry, serving both consumers and businesses in a variety of ways.

This industry is rapidly evolving and expected to continue expanding for many years to come. In fact, experts predict that the industry will exceed $300 billion globally by the end of 2022. Fintech can now be used to describe a variety of finance activities including money transfers, online banking and investment management.