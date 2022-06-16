Give Dad the Gift of Knowledge This Father's Day
This unlimited StreamSkill.com membership offers a lifetime of tech training -- and it is on sale for a limited time.
One of the most important things we can do in life is to simply commit to learning. Lifelong learning is a key to entrepreneurial success but it's also a key to thriving in your personal life as well. This Father's Day, help feed dad's thirst for knowledge. During or Father's Day Sale, you can get a StreamSkill.com Software Training: Unlimited Lifetime Membership for a specially reduced price for a limited time.
StreamSkill is part of the Simon Sez IT family, with more than 15 years of experience training more than one million students worldwide in some of today's most in-demand technology topics. With this special deal, you'll get unlimited access to every course in the StreamSkill.com library. That's more than 110 courses, 6,500 individual lessons, and 800 hours of training.
No matter what dad's interests are, he'll find something worth learning on StreamSkill. There are beginner to advanced courses covering topics like Microsoft Office, data analysis, QuickBooks, the Adobe Creative Cloud, programming languages, finance, and much more. Dad will have access to all of the courses as long as the subscription is active and be able to learn at his own pace, whether he wants to learn a new skill quickly or is working towards a complete overhaul of his career.
User Bianca writes of one course, "What I liked the most about this course is that everything is thoroughly explained in a clear and concise way, starting from the very beginning so that anyone without any prior knowledge can easily follow the explanations."
Give dad the gift of knowledge this Father's Day. For a limited time, you can get a StreamSkill.com Software Training: Unlimited Lifetime Membership for just $49.99. That's a fraction of the $1,250 retail price.
Prices subject to change.
